Man dies 3 months after being shot in head in Morgan Park

A man who was shot in the head nearly three months ago in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood died Thursday morning.

Charles Kellogg, 22, was shot found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head at 8:08 a.m. on July 18 in the 1300 block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He told investigators he was walking when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit.

Kellogg was initially taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday.

An autopsy found Kellogg, who lived in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, died from complications of his gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives were investigating.