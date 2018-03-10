Man dies 4 days after being hurt in Englewood crash

A man died days after he was injured in a crash in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Wyn Bradley, 25, was involved in a crash at 7:12 a.m. March 3 in the 7000 block of South Halsted, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 1:26 p.m. on Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

An autopsy found he died of complications from injuries he suffered in the crash and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.