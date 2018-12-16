Man dies 5 days after being shot in East Garfield Park

A man died Saturday afternoon, just over five days after he was shot multiple times in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:11 a.m. Monday, 29-year-old Sheick Wilkerson was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Jackson and Sacramento boulevards when a light-colored sedan pulled up and the two males inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wilkerson was struck in his arm and torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. He lived about a block from where he was fatally shot.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.