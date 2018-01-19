Man dies 8 days after being shot in Calumet Park

A man who was shot last week in south suburban Calumet Park died of his injuries more than a week later.

Joshua Beasley, 33, was shot at 7:07 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 12700 block of South Racine Avenue in Calumet Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy Thursday found Beasley, who lived in the same block as the shooting, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Calumet Park police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.