Man dies 8 years after Austin shooting

A 45-year-old Belmont Heights neighborhood man has died from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered over eight years ago in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Michael O’Neill was 36 when he was sitting in a parked car about 1:50 a.m. on April 16, 2010, at 4840 W. Hirsch, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Someone fired shots striking him in the back, authorities said then.

He was hospitalized, but at the time, police said his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

O’Neill died about 4:40 p.m. Friday at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park. An autopsy found he died from complications of a gunshot wound to the back and ruled the death a homicide.

The status of the shooting investigation wasn’t immediately known.