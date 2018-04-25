Man dies a week after being hit by vehicle in Austin

An 83-year-old man died Tuesday morning, a week after he was hit by a vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Moses Lockhart was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk at 9:09 a.m. on April 17 near Chicago and Lamon avenues when he was hit by a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with blunt head trauma.

Lockhart, who lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and no citations were issued, police said.