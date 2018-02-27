Man dies a week after being hurt in Skokie house fire

A 93-year-old man died a week after he was injured in a house fire in north suburban Skokie.

Crews were called the fire at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 8000 block of Tripp Avenue in Skokie, according to a statement from the Skokie Fire Department. Firefighters removed three people from inside the house and had the fire under control by 11:42 p.m.

The three occupants of the home were taken to Skokie Hospital, the fire department said.

One of them, 93-year-old Jerry Alomia, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood at 1:12 a.m. on Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in the same block where the fire occurred.

An autopsy found Alomia died of cardiovascular disease, with smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire contributing, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.