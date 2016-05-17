Two former Bears players hurt in fatal Barrington Hills crash

A 35-year-old man was killed and his passengers, two former Chicago Bears players, were injured when a car slammed into a tree Monday night in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

A 2015 Mercedes Benz, driven by 35-year-old Salvatore DiMucci was eastbound on Goose Lake Drive west of Brinker Road about 9:45 p.m. Monday when it the road, struck a tree and crashed into a ditch, according to Barrington Hills police.

DiMucci, who lived about a half-mile from the crash site in the 0-100 block of Brinker Road in Barrington Hills, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died at 10:32 p.m., authorities said.

His passengers, former Chicago Bears players Caleb Hanie and Joseph LaRocque, both 30, were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Haney, of Rockwall, Texas, was signed by the Bears in 2008 and was a backup quarterback until 2011. He is currently a free agent. LaRocque, a linebacker from Agoura Hills, California, , was also drafted by the Bears in 2008 and appeared in 14 games, but was waived the following year.

The crash is under investigation by police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.