Man dies after beating from liquor store security guard on South Side

Herbert Lemon was confronted by security Tuesday at the "Wine and Sprits" store at 308 E. 75th St. | Google Maps

A man died two days after receiving blows from a liquor store security guard near the border of the Chatham and Park Manor neighborhoods on the South Side.

Herbert Lemon, 33, died Thursday from injuries he got at the “Wine and Spirits” liquor store at 308 E. 75th St., according to Chicago Police the Cook County Medical Examiner’ Office.

About 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, a security guard recognized Lemon as a someone who shoplifted from the store a day before, authorities said. Security noticed that Lemon’s acquaintance was carrying a gun, so he called police and tried to detain them.

A fight broke out between Lemon and the guard, police said. It ended with Lemon handcuffed and suffering from a deep laceration to his eyelid.

When officers showed up, the security guard couldn’t provide evidence that Lemon had stolen from the store, so he was let go, according to police. Lemon left and declined medical attention for his injury.

Lemon’s acquaintance, who had the weapon, presented a concealed-carry license and was let go too, police said. In the course of questioning, security told police that they had attacked the Lemon first.

About a day later, Lemon was admitted to the University of Chicago Medical Center for injuries he received to his head, according to police. Doctors said Lemon suffered from a brain hemorrhage.

He was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found Lemon died from closed head injuries from an assault. His death was ruled a homicide.

Lemon was a resident of the Park Manor neighborhood.

Detectives were investigating the incident. There was no information about possible charges against the security guard.