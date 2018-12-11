Man dies after being hit by SUV in Geneva

An 86-year-old man died Saturday, more than a week after he was hit by an SUV in west suburban Geneva.

James C. Pritchard was walking across the road about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 400 block of West State Street in Geneva when he was hit by a westbound 2007 Nissan Exterra, according to a statement from Geneva police.

Pritchard, who lived in Geneva, was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva before being transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said. He was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old Geneva woman, stayed at the scene after the crash and told police she hadn’t seen Pritchard crossing the street, police said. The crash remained under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.