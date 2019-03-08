Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Archer Heights

An elderly man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Hui Lin, 82, was hit by the vehicle about 7:05 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Lin lived a few blocks away from where he was struck.

Lin was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for striking a pedestrian.