Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Harvey

A man died last week after he was hit by a vehicle in south suburban Harvey.

Deandre Brown, 38, was hit by a vehicle near 165th and Halsted streets in Harvey, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 12.

An autopsy found that Brown, who lived in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood, died of multiple injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Harvey police has not provided details about the crash.