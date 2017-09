Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gary

A 28-year-old man died early Saturday after being shot multiple times in northwest Indiana.

Jason Baker suffered multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bridge Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Baker was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m., and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. He lived in Gary.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the shooting.