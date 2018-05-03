Man dies after being shot, thrown from vehicle on South Side: police

A man died after he was shot and thrown out of a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 42-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle about 1:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Cornell when he suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the head, according to Chicago Police. Someone then shoved him out of the vehicle, which drove away.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Further details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.