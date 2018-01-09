Man dies after being struck by freight train in Gary

A man was fatally struck by a freight train Monday night in northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Delaware Street in Gary, Indiana, to investigate the death, according to a statement from the office.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of his family, was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana, were he was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m., the coroner’s office said. He suffered blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

Gary police were not immediately available Tuesday morning to provide additional information.