Man dies after crashing into median on I-294 in Rosemont

A man died after crashing his vehicle into a concrete median late Friday in northwest suburban Rosemont.

William C. Hines, 57, was heading south on I-294 near Balmoral Avenue at 11:52 p.m. when he failed to navigate a curve and struck a concrete median wall, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hines, an Elmhurst resident, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 12:58 a.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of blunt force injuries to the chest from a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, and his death was ruled an accident.