Man dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Kildeer

A man was killed in a crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Kildeer.

Authorities were called about the crash at 8:04 a.m. at Quentin and Hidden Valley roads in Kildeer, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Marwan Hmadi, 27, had driven a vehicle off the road and crashed it into a tree.

Hmadi, who lived in Des Plaines, “died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash,” Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a statement. Toxicology results in the case were pending Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Kildeer Police Department at (847) 438-6644.