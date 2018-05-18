Man dies after Des Plaines crash

A man died Wednesday morning from injuries he suffered in a crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Gus Stergios, 73, suffered multiple injuries in a crash at Rand Road and Dempster Street in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Stergios, who lived in Mount Prospect, was pronounced dead at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died from his injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Des Plaines police did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the crash.