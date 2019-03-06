Man dies after Eisenhower crash

A man died Sunday night after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Carlos Garcia, 51, was driving eastbound on I-290 about 8:45 p.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle near Racine, Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. State police said they were initially called to the scene for reports of a medical emergency and arrived to find the crash scene.

Paramedics brought Garcia, of the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

State police did not provide any further information.