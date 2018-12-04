Man dies after fall from water tower in Valparaiso

A man found dead in a northwest Indiana parking lot Sunday afternoon apparently fell from a nearby water tower.

Authorities were called about 2:40 p.m. for reports of a man down near 360 S. Campbell St. in Valparaiso, Indiana, according to a statement from Valparaiso police.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old Zachary Taylor dead in the parking lot, according to police and the Porter County coroner’s office. An autopsy found Taylor, who lived in Valparaiso, died of blunt force trauma.

He had apparently fallen from the former ANCO factory’s water tower, the coroner’s office said.

Police said there were “no obvious signs of foul play” but the death remained under investigation.