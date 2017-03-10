Man dies after fight breaks out at Aurora birthday party, 2 in custody

An Aurora man died Sunday evening after he got into a fight with two men during his birthday party in the western suburb.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the first block of South State Street and found 36-year-old Erik Mendez lying in the road unconscious, suffering from a head injury, according to Aurora police.

Mendez’s birthday party was being hosted in a yard at that location and a fight had broken out between Mendez and a 35-year-old man from Aurora, police said. The fight spilled into the street and, at some point, a 32-year-old Aurora man shoved Mendez.

Mendez fell backward and hit his head on the pavement. He was taken to an Aurora hospital, then airlifted to a different hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m. that night, police said. An autopsy was scheduled at the DuPage County coroner’s office.

The two men involved in the fight ran away, but were later found at the home of the 32-year-old, police said. As of Monday afternoon, they were being held and charges had not been filed.