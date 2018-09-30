Man dies after motorcycle hits Jeep in southwest suburbs

Joseph McMurray, 25, died shortly after the crash, which happened at 8 p.m. at 7200 Southwest Hwy. near Harlem Avenue | Google Streetview

A man was killed Thursday when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in southwest suburban Worth.

Joseph McMurray, 25, died shortly after the crash, which happened at 8 p.m. at 7200 Southwest Hwy. near Harlem Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Saturday ruled McMurray died from blunt force injuries in an accident involving a motorcycle colliding with a Jeep.

Worth police did not immediately respond to a request for details.