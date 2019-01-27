Man dies after striking salt truck in 3-vehicle crash on Far South Side: cops

A man was killed in a three-vehicle collision with a salt truck Sunday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

At 1:19 a.m., the 37-year-old was driving a 2004 Ford sports-utility vehicle north in the 13000 block of South Avenue O, according to Chicago police. As he approached the intersection, he struck the rear driver’s side of a salt truck heading west on East 130th Street.

A 2005 Nissan Altima also going north on South Avenue O then rear-ended the SUV, police said.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The salt truck driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The Nissan’s driver, a 27-year-old man, and passenger, a 28-year-old man, were not injured, police said.

The SUV sat on the road with its front hood completely crumpled as Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit investigated the scene Sunday morning.

A lone wheel, detached from the vehicle during the crash, was strewn along the broken glass on the other side of the street.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.