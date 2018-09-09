Man dies after throwing 7-year-old boy from burning home in East Side

A man died after he threw a boy to safety from the window of a burning building Sunday afternoon in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded to a still and box fire about 3:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 10000 block of South Avenue L, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago police.

The 69-year-old man and 7-year-old boy were trapped on the second floor. The man took out a window and tossed the boy to police officers below. Two officers caught him, police said.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized, authorities said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

The fire was struck out and no other injuries were reported, the department said.