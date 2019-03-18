Man dies after Willowbrook shooting; persons of interest released

A man died after he and another person were shot Thursday morning at a home in unincorporated DuPage County.

About 10:30 a.m., deputies discovered that 41-year-old Vincent L. Louden and the other person had been shot at the home near Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Louden, who lived in the South Chicago neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, has since died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Two people were taken into custody Thursday, but were released on Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and further details were not immediately available.