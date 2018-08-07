Man dies days after being critically wounded in West Chatham shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in the 8700 block of South State St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man died Monday days after he was critically wounded in a West Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

Damion Gray, 54, was walking near a gas station at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when someone opened fire from an alley in the 8700 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

Gray, of the Englewood neighborhood, was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.

He might not have been the intended target of the shooting, police said.