Man dies from fall, cold exposure in Beecher

A man died Sunday morning after suffering a fall and cold exposure five days earlier in south suburban Beecher.

Louis Ruder, 81, was found at 3:47 p.m. Jan 2 in the 500 block of Chestnut Lane in Beecher, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy found that Ruder, who lived in Beecher, died from head injuries from a fall, with hypothermia from cold exposure and cardiovascular disease listed as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Beecher police did not immediately provide further details about the incident.

Seven cold-related deaths have been reported in Cook County since Oct. 23, according to Chicago Sun-Times records.