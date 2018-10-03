Man dies from shooting in Burnside: police

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 9:53 p.m., the 35-year-old was shot in the 9100 block of South Ellis, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital with a critical gunshot wound to his right side.

He was pronounced dead late Tuesday, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

A pair of keys were left on the street near the shell casings. A bike was also abandoned nearby.

Area South detectives were investigating.

