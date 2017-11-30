Man dies in Cook County sheriff’s custody after DUI crash

A man died in the custody of the Cook County sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon after he was involved in a DUI crash.

Francisco Marchan, 52, was arrested by Chicago Police on Monday for aggravated DUI after a crash at Lemoyne and Pulaski, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cara Smith.

Marchan was found outside his vehicle that had crashed, Smith said. He was taken into the sheriff’s custody and ordered held without bond because of a prior bond forfeiture on a DUI charge.

Shortly thereafter, he began experiencing significant head trauma and other symptoms at Cermak Hospital at the jail, Smith said.

Marchan, of the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood, was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to Smith and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

As with all custodial deaths, the sheriff’s office notified Illinois State Police, who will review the death, Smith said.

Marchan is the second person to die in Cook County sheriff’s custody in the last week.

Jerome Monroe, 56, died at the jail in the 2700 block of South California at 7:57 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices. An autopsy did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further studies.

Monroe, who lived in the West Side Austin neighborhood, apparently died in his sleep, Smith said. Monroe was being held at the jail after being arrested by Chicago Police on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.