Man dies in custody at Cook County Jail

A man died in custody Friday morning at the Cook County Jail.

Jerome Monroe, 56, was pronounced dead at 7:57 a.m. at the Cook County Jail in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cara Smith.

Monroe, who lived in the West Side Austin neighborhood, apparently died in his sleep, Smith said.

He was being held at the jail after being arrested by Chicago Police Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, Smith said. He also had an active warrant with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Per sheriff’s office protocol, Illinois State Police have been notified about the death, Smith said.