Man dies in custody of Lake County Jail: police

A 31-year-old man died after being found unresponsive Thursday morning in a cell in the maximum security section of Lake County Jail.

Waukegan paramedics responded at 11:05 a.m. and attempted to revive the man, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The man, who was from north suburban Park City, has not been identified.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday afternoon by the Lake County coroner’s office.

The man had been in custody since July 17 on unspecified felony charges, the sheriff’s office said. He was ruled unfit to stand trial last month and was held in a cell alone pending placement in a treatment program.

The sheriff’s office said he had been placed in the maximum security section of the jail due to “disruptive behavior and threatening harm toward other inmates.”

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the death.