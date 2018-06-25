Man dies in Jane Addams Tollway crash in Hoffman Estates

A man died in a crash early Sunday on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 between Beverly Road and Dundee Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Brian Schmidt, 28, of Schaumburg, was a passenger in a 2001 Lexus, along with two other men, ages 24 and 25, police said. Schmidt was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 24-year-old driver was hospitalized, and the 25-year-old passenger was treated and released, police said.

Three men in the other vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac SUV, did not require hospitalization, police said.

The crash was being investigated by Illinois State Police