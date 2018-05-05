Man dies in NW Indiana house fire

A man was found dead inside a burning home Friday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

About 3:35 p.m., 28-year-old Bobby Lee Yaus was pronounced dead at the home in the 100 block of South 20th Street in Porter, according to the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

Yaus’ family had returned from running errands to find the home on fire, the coroner’s office said. After they called for help, authorities found Yaus dead on the second floor of the four-unit building.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the building, the coroner’s office said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of Saturday morning, the cause and manner of Yaus’ death were pending, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was set for Monday morning.