Man dies in police custody in Melrose Park

A man was found dead while in police custody Sunday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

Tyrone A. Olmetti, 58, was arrested about 2:30 p.m. on an active warrant out of Wood Dale for violating an order of protection, according to Melrose Park police.

He was brought to the Melrose Park police station and placed in a detention room, where he was found unresponsive less than one hour later, police said.

Officers found Olmetti sitting upright and noticed he was not breathing. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

The cause of death was not immediately known. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit was investigating.