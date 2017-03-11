Man dies more than a month after Bolingbrook motorcycle crash

A man died last week, more than a month after a motorcycle crash in the southwest suburbs.

Gerald C. Kinsella, 52, crashed on a motorcycle about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 16 in Bolingbrook, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The exact location of the crash wasn’t known.

He died at 10:29 a.m. Oct. 25, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Friday found he died of complications from multiple injuries he suffered in the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

Bolingbrook police were not immediately available Friday to provide information about the crash.