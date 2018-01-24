Man dies nearly 4 months after being shot in Roseland

A man who was shot last summer in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood died nearly four months later at a southwest suburban hospital.

A dark-colored car pulled up to 21-year-old Clayton Howard and an 18-year-old man and someone inside started shooting about 9 p.m. on July 28, 2017, in the 400 block of West 108th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Howard was shot in the head while the younger man was shot in the left shoulder and lower right leg, authorities said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man’s condition was stabilized.

Howard, who lived in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood, died at Christ Medical Center at 7:31 p.m. Nov. 19, 2017, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause and manner of his death, but the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that he died of complications from his gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives are investigating.