Man dies nearly two years after shooting at South Deering bar

A 53-year-old man has died nearly two years after he was wounded in a shooting at a South Deering neighborhood bar on the Far South Side.

At 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2015, Alfredo Hernandez and a 47-year-old man were at Frank’s Tap & Grill in the 9600 block of South Commercial when a gunman came into the bar and shot multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hernandez was shot in the abdomen, underarm and back; and the 47-year-old man was shot in the right side of the abdomen, police said.

Hernandez was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after the shooting, and the other victim was taken to Trinity Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez, of the South Chicago neighborhood, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Thursday found he died of delayed complications of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, according to police.