Man dies of complications of gunshot wound a week after being shot on West Side

A 21-year-old man died Monday from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered about a week earlier on the West Side.

Jeffery Austin was driving about 5:30 a.m. June 18 in the area of Central Park and Madison Street when he got into an argument with a passenger in his vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During the argument, the passenger was “irate and acting paranoid” and began shooting inside the vehicle, police said. During the shooting, Austin was struck by a bullet.

The medical examiner’s office said he suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

He drove to the 4200 block of West Lake Street, where he was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Austin was pronounced dead at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said. His cause of death was ruled to be complications of a gunshot wound and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.