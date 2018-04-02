Man dies of wounds suffered in 2015 Englewood shooting

A man wounded in a 2015 shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side died Sunday.

Dante Webb, 25, was shot multiple times about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 5, 2015 in the 7200 block of South Carpenter, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Webb was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m. Sunday at University of Illinois Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died of complications from the wounds he suffered nearly three years ago, and his death was ruled a homicide.

He lived in the Gresham neighborhood, authorities said.