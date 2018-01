Man dies two months after being shot in Maywood

A man shot nearly two months ago in west suburban Maywood died Monday.

David Williams, 36, was shot Nov. 10 in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of complications from a gunshot wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Maywood police have not responded to a request for more information.