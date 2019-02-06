Man dies weeks after being hit by train near Midway Airport

A man died Monday weeks after being hit by a train on the Southwest Side in Garfield Ridge, near Midway Airport.

Salatiel Castaneda, 61, was in a vehicle about 5:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Long Avenue when a train struck his car, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died over two weeks later from complications of his injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. Secondary causes included hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and end stage renal disease.

Casteneda lived about a block away from where he was struck by the train, the medical examiner’s office said.