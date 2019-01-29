Man, dog killed in Hometown house fire

A man and his dog were killed in a house fire Monday night in southwest suburban Hometown.

The fire started shortly after 8 p.m. at the single-family home in the 4500 block of 90th Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Hometown Fire Protection District Chief John Hojek.

The blaze started in the kitchen but spread into the attic, Hojek said. Firefighters found the 50-year-old man dead under debris near the home’s front window.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the man’s name, but an autopsy Tuesday found he died of carbon monoxide toxicity and inhalation of smoke and soot. His death was ruled an accident.

The man’s dog was also killed in the fire, Hojek said. No one else lived in the home.

The fire remained under investigation by the fire protection district, the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office and Hometown police.