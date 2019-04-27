Man dropped off at South Side hospital after being shot in the chest

A 24-year-old man walked into St. Bernard Hospital Saturday after being dropped off with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He arrived at the hospital about 7:10 a.m., but became unresponsive during treatment and was rushed to Stroger Hospital for further medical attention, Chicago police said. He is in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting may have happened in Englewood on the South Side, after a ShotSpotter picked up multiple shots being fired about 7:05 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of a shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.

