Man electrocuted to death while trimming tree on SW Side

A man died by electrocution Thursday afternoon while trimming a tree in the 7600 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. | Google Streetview

A man died by electrocution Thursday afternoon while trimming a tree in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Robert Moore, 31, of Blue Island, was electrocuted about 1:30 p.m. in the the 7600 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead less than 15 minutes later, authorities said.

An autopsy released Friday found Moore died by electrocution from contact with a high voltage power line. His death was ruled an accident.

A ComEd spokesman said the company was alerted of the incident, but that Moore was not employed by them.