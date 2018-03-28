Man exchanged gunfire with armed robber, leaving both hurt in West Garfield Park

A man exchanged gunfire with an armed robber Wednesday evening, leaving both men wounded in the West Side West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 57-year-old man was sitting in a home at 8:09 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Maypole when a 27-year-old man walked in and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The two men then started shooting at each other, police said. The older man was struck in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The robber was shot multiple times in the chest and was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The 57-year-old legally owned his gun, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the incident.