Man exposed himself to child, tried to lure her into car

Police are warning of an attempted child luring Tuesday in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 15-year-old girl was walking down the sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 58th street when an unknown man pulled up, exposed himself and asked her to get into his car, Chicago Police said.

The girl walked away from the vehicle and went home, police said.

The driver drove away eastbound on 58th street. He was driving a dark colored sedan with tinted windows, police said.

Earlier this month, police warned about a similar incident in the same neighborhood.

About 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 8, a 14-year-old girl was walking south in the 5800 block of South Karlov after school when a brown van pulled up next to her and a man told her to get in, according to Chicago Police. The girl then ran to a friend’s house and the can drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.