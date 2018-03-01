Man exposed himself to girl in Batavia

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a young girl Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Batavia.

The girl, whose age was unknown, was outside her home about 3:45 p.m. in the first block of South Jackson Street when a man sitting in a white 4-door car called for her attention, exposed himself and then drove away, according to City of Batavia.

The girl’s father followed the man and attempted to get his vehicle information but was unable to do so. The man was last seen driving northbound in the area of Western Avenue and Wilson Street, police said.

He was described as a white man in his 30s with medium length brown hair, a mustache and a goatee, wearing a blue shirt, police said.

No further information was immediately available and no similar instances have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Batavia police (630) 454-2500.