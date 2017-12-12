Man exposes himself to teen girl in Naperville

Police are investigating a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl Monday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

About 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Aurora Avenue for a report of an indecent exposure, according to a statement from Naperville police.

A man approached the girl and exposed his genitals to her, police said. The girl drove away and contacted police.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5-foot-9, thin build with dark hair, dark eyes and a small amount of dark-colored hair on his chin, police said. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, a dark-colored athletic style jacket that possibly zipped up the front and dark baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.