Man faces assault charge after Chicago Police officer shoots him in Bridgeport

A man is facing a felony charges after a Chicago Police officer shot him Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic-related call in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Wen Min Chen was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon to a peace officer.

Deering District officers responded to a call about noon in the 2800 block of South Throop and were met by a woman who told them her husband was in the backyard of a home with a large knife, according to police.

The officers approached the man and had to deploy their Tasers twice during their encounter with him, police said. Neither Taser deployment was effective, and the man was shot in the thigh by an officer.

Paramedics took the man to Stroger Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Police said the knife was recovered at the scene and the man’s condition had been stabilized

Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy, police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.

Tuesday’s shooting was the second police-involved shooting in the city in less than a week and the third since Feb. 25.

A male was shot by a police officer Friday in the Shore Shore neighborhood. About 1 p.m., Grand Crossing District officers approached two males who got out of a suspicious vehicle in the 7200 block of South Merrill, police said. An “armed confrontation,” ensued with one of the males, later identified as a juvenile, leading the officer to shoot him in the buttocks. The boy was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Feb. 25, a male was seriously wounded when an officer fired shots during a traffic stop related to a narcotics investigation near 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue, police said.

Both of those shootings are also being investigated by COPA.