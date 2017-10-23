Man faces charges after being found inside car in Evanston dealership

A man is facing a felony charge after he was found sitting inside a car early Sunday in an Evanston car dealership.

An off-duty officer reported seeing an open overhead door and hearing a car alarm just before 6 a.m. at the Autobarn Volkswagen car dealership in the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue, according to Evanston police.

Inside the dealership, officers found a man sitting in the passenger seat of a Lexus, police said. It didn’t appear as though he had broken into the building.

David Ramos, 29, was arrested and charged with one felony count of burglary, police said. He lives in Chicago.